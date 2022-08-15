Braves recall Daniel Young from Gwinnett

The Atlanta Braves announced a roster move in advance of Monday’s series opener against the New York Mets. The Braves recalled left-hander Daniel Young from Gwinnett to give them another fresh arm for Monday’s game. He fills the roster spot of Bryce Elder who was optioned back to Gwinnett after Sunday’s win in Miami.

The #Braves recalled LHP Daniel Young to Atlanta. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) August 15, 2022

The Braves claimed Young off waivers from the Mariners on August 6. Young has made two appearances for Gwinnett allowing two hits while striking out four in 1 2/3 innings.

Elder delivered a career-best performance Sunday against the Marlins allowing three hits and one run over seven inning while setting a career-high with 10 strikeouts. He will return to the rotation at Gwinnett and could be an option again down the road if the Braves need another starter.