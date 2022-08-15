Mets vs Braves game thread

The Atlanta Braves will begin a week-long homestand Monday night with a critical four-game series against the New York Mets. Spencer Strider will get the start for Atlanta while New York will go with veteran right-hander Carlos Carrasco.

Ronald Acuña Jr. returns to the lineup and will be in right field. William Contreras gets the start as the DH and will hit fifth. Travis d’Arnaud returns as well and will catch Strider and hit seventh.

For the Mets, Daniel Vogelbach will get another start as the DH and will hit fifth. Mark Canha will be in left field while Eduardo Escobar is back at third base and hitting eighth. James McCann will catch Carrasco and bat ninth.

Monday’s game is scheduled to begin at 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.