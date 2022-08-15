August 15: Braves 13, Mets 1

The Atlanta Braves got their homestand off on a good note with a blow out win over the New York Mets. The Braves are now 4.5 games back in the NL East standings with three more games to come in the series. William Contreras and Eddie Rosario hit back-to-back home runs to give Atlanta an early lead and the Braves blew the game wide open with an eight-run sixth.

Monday Notables

Home Runs: William Contreras (16), Eddie Rosario (4), Travis d’Arnaud (12)

WP — Spencer Strider (7-4): 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 4 K

LP — Carlos Carrasco (13-5): 2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 1 K

Up Next

The series will continue Tuesday with Charlie Morton matching up against Taijuan Walker.