Braves, Mets expected to resume at 9:10 p.m.

2021 World Series Game 3: Houston Astros v. Atlanta Braves Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Tonight’s game between the Braves and Mets entered into a rain delay during the top of the second inning with Atlanta leading 3-0. We will pass along updates here as soon as they become available. In the meantime, enjoy the Braves extending their lead to 3-0.

Update, tonight’s game will restart at 9:10 p.m. ET

