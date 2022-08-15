Braves, Mets expected to resume at 9:10 p.m.

Tonight’s game between the Braves and Mets entered into a rain delay during the top of the second inning with Atlanta leading 3-0. We will pass along updates here as soon as they become available. In the meantime, enjoy the Braves extending their lead to 3-0.

The bad news is that we are currently in a rain delay.



The good news is that before it started raining this happened: pic.twitter.com/Wsln5ceNsx — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) August 16, 2022

Atlanta's lineup made it rain. pic.twitter.com/MhppCR8Pu3 — Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) August 16, 2022

The tarp is being removed from the field at Truist Park. — Grant McAuley (@grantmcauley) August 16, 2022

Update, tonight’s game will restart at 9:10 p.m. ET