This Day in Braves History: August 16

Braves Franchise History

1921 - Walton Cruise connects for the second home run hit out of mammoth Braves Field. The first home run was also hit by Cruise in 1917. There will be 38 home runs at Braves field in 1921 with 34 of them being inside the park.

1969 - Bob Gibson beats the Braves 8-1 and records his 200th strikeout for an NL record seventh straight season.

2012 - Chipper Jones homers twice and Kris Medlen shuts out San Diego, 6-0. On the same day, Major League Baseball approves the sale of the Padres from John Moores to a group headed by local businessman Ron Fowler.

MLB History

1907 - The Washington Post reports that Browns shortstop Bobby Wallace is the highest-paid player in either league with a $6,500 salary.

1927 - Babe Ruth becomes the first player to homer over the roof of Chicago’s Comiskey Stadium.

1940 - Jimmie Foxx homers twice and passes Lou Gehrig on the all-time list with 495 career roundtrippers.

1964 - Sandy Koufax pitches a shutout against St. Louis but will miss the rest of the season due to an elbow injury suffered when he slid into second base against Milwaukee back on August 8.

1998 - Baltimore outfielder Eric Davis has his 30-game hitting streak snapped in a 5-3 loss to the Indians.

2013 - The Phillies fire Charlie Manuel and replace him with Ryne Sandberg.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.