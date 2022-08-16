Braves News: Atlanta blows out Mets, Eddie Rosario Injury, More

This Braves offense is quite fun when many players are playing to their potential.
In July, it was Austin Riley and Matt Olson providing plenty of production.
In August, the story has been Ronald Acuna Jr. and Michael Harris II.
Both outfielders played major roles in the 13-1 victory over the Mets on Monday night. Acuna Jr. and Harris have both improved their respective season OPS marks over 40 points since the start of August. Furthermore, they arguably are currently the best 9 to 1 lineup turn duo in the majors at the moment, setting the table for Dansby Swanson, Olson, and Riley.
While Monday was just one game, it could be the boost the Braves need to take at least two of the next three. With Danny Young doing a great job of pitching through the final three innings last night, the Braves bullpen also should remain fresh for the rest of the series. Momentum is on the side of Atlanta, they simply need to make the most of it.
Braves News
- Dana Brown, the Braves VP of Scouting, is mentioned among several MLB executives as a potential candidate for the Detroit Tigers open GM position. Brown’s highly productive track record of finding talent in the MLB Draft likely makes him an attractive target.
- Ron Washington has been a familiar name linked to potential manager openings over the past few seasons. This time, the opening is with the team Washington used to manage, the Texas Rangers. Washington was named among several current MLB coaches that could make sense for Texas.
- Former Brave Jesse Chavez made MLB history when he was traded to the Angels for being the most traded player in MLB History. Chavez has definitely done well at quickly and frequently adapting to new environments throughout his career.
- Eddie Rosario was removed from Monday’s game as a precaution due to hamstring tightness. It will be interesting to see how that may impact his availability in the coming days.
MLB News
- The Mariners earned a big late game victory with a 6-2 win over the Angels.
- Walker Buehler will have season ending elbow surgery. The Dodgers also announced talented young arm Dustin May will return soon.
- As mentioned above, the Rangers fired manager Chris Woodward.
- Major League Baseball announced dates and details pertaining to the 2022 MLB Playoffs.
Loading comments...