Braves News: Atlanta blows out Mets, Eddie Rosario Injury, More

This Braves offense is quite fun when many players are playing to their potential.

In July, it was Austin Riley and Matt Olson providing plenty of production.

In August, the story has been Ronald Acuna Jr. and Michael Harris II.

Both outfielders played major roles in the 13-1 victory over the Mets on Monday night. Acuna Jr. and Harris have both improved their respective season OPS marks over 40 points since the start of August. Furthermore, they arguably are currently the best 9 to 1 lineup turn duo in the majors at the moment, setting the table for Dansby Swanson, Olson, and Riley.

While Monday was just one game, it could be the boost the Braves need to take at least two of the next three. With Danny Young doing a great job of pitching through the final three innings last night, the Braves bullpen also should remain fresh for the rest of the series. Momentum is on the side of Atlanta, they simply need to make the most of it.

