Braves recall Freddy Tarnok, select Ryan Goins to major league roster

Coming off busy stretch of games including some doubleheaders where they had to use a bunch of players, the Braves have been very busy with shuffling their roster around. That, combined with Max Fried and Kyle Wright being a bit dinged up, has made managing the pitching staff somewhat challenging to say the least.

While the reports last night were positive in the sense that it looks like Kyle Wright and Max Fried will be back in the fold soon, it wasn’t the worst idea to try to bring up some pitching depth especially with the recently recalled Danny Young pitching several innings last night. However, we did not exactly expect the Braves to go with a fairly high level prospect yet again to fill that void.

The club also designated LHP Daniel Young for assignment after optioning him to Triple-A Gwinnett following last night’s game.



The Braves also announced RHP Mike Soroka is set to begin a major league rehabilitation assignment with Single-A Rome tonight. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) August 16, 2022

The Braves are certainly proving that they are willing to be very aggressive with promotions down the stretch as Freddy Tarnok, one of Atlanta’s best young prospects, is headed to the big leagues. After a bit of a rough start to his 2022 season in Double-A due to command issues, Tarnok rallied to bring his line at Mississippi down to a 4.31 ERA with 75 strikeouts and 27 walks in 62.2 innings pitched before getting promoted to Gwinnett in early July. The Braves’ third round pick in the 2017 draft has been downright excellent at Gwinnett with a 2.03 ERA with 26 strikeouts and seven walks in 26.2 inning and opposing batters are hitting just .188 against him there.

The Braves are also adding Ryan Goins to the big league roster with Ehire Adrianza dealing with what has been termed a viral infection and in need of another versatile bat on the bench especially now that Eddie Rosario is dinged up. Chadwick Tromp heads to the injured list with a strained quad which is pretty remarkable when you consider he somehow caught half a game or so with his quad acting up and still having a big game at the plate.

As for Danny Young, the Braves’ recent waiver claim is just the odd man out given how many innings he threw in relief on Monday evening. He pitched well in that spot and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him again this season if/when the Braves need to swap in a fresh arm again.