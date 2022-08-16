Braves claim INF Rylan Bannon from Dodgers, DFA Travis Demeritte

With the Braves’ infield depth bordering on “nonexistent” given that they were forced to add Ryan Goins to the active roster earlier on Tuesday, the Braves have made at least one move to try to get more infielder bodies into the organization:

The #Braves today claimed INF Rylan Bannon off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett. The club also designated OF Travis Demeritte for assignment. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) August 16, 2022

The 26-year-old Bannon was an eighth-round pick by the Dodgers in the 2017 draft. He was traded to the Orioles as part of the Manny Machado deal in 2018, and spent most of this year in Triple-A (105 wRC+), though he did have a four-game cup of coffee in May in which he collected his first two major league hits.

On August 8, the Orioles DFAed and waived Bannon, leading to a waiver claim by the Dodgers; he was DFAed again by the Dodgers four games later, before appearing in a minor league game for his new (old) organization. Now he’ll head to Gwinnett, or perhaps even the majors based on what the Braves opt to do with Goins.

Back ahead of the 2021 season, Fangraphs’ Eric Longenhagen slapped a 40 FV on Bannon with the following blurb:

There’s no change here: He isn’t especially graceful nor does he have great hands or actions, but Bannon plays an adequate, effort-based second and third base. More importantly, he can hit. His low load enables him to lift pitches with regularity, but he’s also short back to the ball and tough to beat with velocity. This becomes especially true with two strikes, when Bannon chokes up and spoils tough pitches. He runs deep counts and walks a bunch, and he’s going to hit a ton of doubles and play a shift-aided spot on the infield. He struggles to lay off of breaking stuff below the zone but as long as that’s not a devastating issue, I think Bannon will be a big league role player. (Alternate site, Fall Instructional League)

That seems pretty nice for a waiver claim, but Bannon followed that ranking with a weak 81 wRC+ (albeit with a paltry .176 BABIP) in Triple-A in 2021, and wasn’t doing much to impress anyone this year either. ZiPS and Steamer do currently project him as a below-average-but-not-unrosterable bat (90ish wRC+), making him a fine bench guy if you buy in.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Braves DFAed Travis Demeritte. The outfielder had a few fun moments for the big league Braves earlier in the season, but also compiled a 63 wRC+ and -0.6 fWAR in under 100 PAs this year, and was also scuffling immensely at Triple-A (73 wRC+).