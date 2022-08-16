Mets vs Braves game thread

The Atlanta Braves will try to extend their winning streak to eight-straight games when they continue a four-game series against the New York Mets Tuesday night. Atlanta took the opener 13-1 and cut their deficit in the NL East to 4.5 games. Charlie Morton will get the start for the Braves while the Mets will go with right-hander Taijuan Walker.
For the Braves, Marcell Ozuna is out of the lineup for the second straight game. Travis d’Arnaud is back behind the plate and hitting fifth while William Contreras will get another start as the DH and bat sixth. Vaughn Grissom and Michael Harris move up to the seventh and eighth spot in the order while Robbie Grossman rounds things out and will play left field.
Charlie Morton on the mound tonight at @TruistPark! #ForTheA pic.twitter.com/rUvn60zr5T— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) August 16, 2022
For the Mets, Tyler Naquin gets the start in left field and will hit seventh. Eduardo Escobar is back at third base and will bat eighth. Michael Perez will be behind the plate and will hit ninth.
Mets lineup at Braves tonight:— Tim Healey (@timbhealey) August 16, 2022
CF Brandon Nimmo
RF Starling Marte
SS Francisco Lindor
1B Pete Alonso
DH Daniel Vogelbach
2B Jeff McNeil
LF Tyler Naquin
3B Eduardo Escobar
C Michael Perez
--
RHP Taijuan Walker
Tuesday’s game has a scheduled start time of 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.
