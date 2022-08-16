Mets vs Braves game thread

The Atlanta Braves will try to extend their winning streak to eight-straight games when they continue a four-game series against the New York Mets Tuesday night. Atlanta took the opener 13-1 and cut their deficit in the NL East to 4.5 games. Charlie Morton will get the start for the Braves while the Mets will go with right-hander Taijuan Walker.

For the Braves, Marcell Ozuna is out of the lineup for the second straight game. Travis d’Arnaud is back behind the plate and hitting fifth while William Contreras will get another start as the DH and bat sixth. Vaughn Grissom and Michael Harris move up to the seventh and eighth spot in the order while Robbie Grossman rounds things out and will play left field.

For the Mets, Tyler Naquin gets the start in left field and will hit seventh. Eduardo Escobar is back at third base and will bat eighth. Michael Perez will be behind the plate and will hit ninth.

Mets lineup at Braves tonight:



CF Brandon Nimmo

RF Starling Marte

SS Francisco Lindor

1B Pete Alonso

DH Daniel Vogelbach

2B Jeff McNeil

LF Tyler Naquin

3B Eduardo Escobar

C Michael Perez

--

RHP Taijuan Walker — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) August 16, 2022

Tuesday’s game has a scheduled start time of 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.