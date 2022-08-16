 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mets vs Braves game thread

By Kris Willis
MLB: AUG 15 Mets at Braves Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves will try to extend their winning streak to eight-straight games when they continue a four-game series against the New York Mets Tuesday night. Atlanta took the opener 13-1 and cut their deficit in the NL East to 4.5 games. Charlie Morton will get the start for the Braves while the Mets will go with right-hander Taijuan Walker.

For the Braves, Marcell Ozuna is out of the lineup for the second straight game. Travis d’Arnaud is back behind the plate and hitting fifth while William Contreras will get another start as the DH and bat sixth. Vaughn Grissom and Michael Harris move up to the seventh and eighth spot in the order while Robbie Grossman rounds things out and will play left field.

For the Mets, Tyler Naquin gets the start in left field and will hit seventh. Eduardo Escobar is back at third base and will bat eighth. Michael Perez will be behind the plate and will hit ninth.

Tuesday’s game has a scheduled start time of 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

