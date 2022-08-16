August 16: Braves 5, Mets 0

Charlie Morton turned in an excellent performance as the Atlanta Braves extended their winning streak to eight straight games with a 5-0 win over the New York Mets. Atlanta now trails New York by 3.5 games in the NL East standings.

Tuesday Notables

Home Runs: Robbie Grossman (3), Matt Olson (25)

WP — Charlie Morton (6-5): 6.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 12 K

LP — R.J. Alvarez (0-1): 2.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 BB, 2 K

Up Next

The series will continue on Wednesday with Jake Odorizzi matching up against Max Scherzer.