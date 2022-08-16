Braves agree to eight year, $72 million extension with Michael Harris

Earlier this evening, Braves’ fans everywhere were greeted to reports that the team was deep in talks with Michael Harris on an eight year contract extension. The early reports from Jon Heyman and elsewhere were that the deal was, assuming it was completely, going to be somewhere in the realm of $72 million.

The deal got done and it includes some club options as well.

This deal could end up being an absolute steal for the Braves if Michael Harris’ production stays anywhere close to what he has put up so far in the big leagues. Guys who play Gold Glove level defense in centerfield that also hit for average and power are....quite valuable. Add this to the growing list of deals AA has negotiated to keep the Braves’ exciting young core of position players around for a long time. For Harris, this gives him generational wealth and financial security while also being able to play close to his family.

Of note, the deal also includes club options for 2031 ($15 million) and 2032 ($20 million). If the team chooses to exercise both options, the total value of the deal will be $107 million over ten years (the press release says $102 million but our math has it at $107 million given the stated option figures).