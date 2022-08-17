This Day in Braves History: August 17

Braves Franchise History

1932 - The Cubs and Braves play in the longest game of the season with Chicago winning 3-2 in 19 innings. Guy Bush picks up the win in relief and will beat the Braves again the next day.

2001 - Greg Maddux outduels Livan Hernandez in a 2-1 Braves’ win over the Marlins. John Smoltz strikes out four and picks up his first regular season save.

MLB History

1903 - Ban Johnson orders that betting be suppressed at all American League ballparks.

1961 - Charles Finley denies that he plans to move the Kansas City Athletics to Texas and denies putting out feelers to other cities about moving the franchise.

1966 - Willie Mays homers and moves into second place on the all-time list as the Giants beat the Cardinals 4-3.

1973 - At Shea Stadium, 42-year old Willie Mays hits his 660th and final home run of his career in a 2-1 loss to the Reds.

1985 - Reggie Jackson his his 522nd career homer to pass Ted Williams and Willie McCovey and move into eighth place on the all-time list.

