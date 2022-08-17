Braves News: Charlie Morton stuns Mets, Michael Harris extension, and more

The Atlanta Braves extended their win streak to eight games after defeating the New York Mets 5-0 on Tuesday night. Charlie Morton tossed a spectacular 6.2 innings. He gave up three hits, struck out twelve, and surrendered one base on balls.

“He’s always in control with a low demeanor,” Matt Olson said of Charlie Morton. “I’m glad I’m playing behind him now,” he added.

Matt Olson had a big night himself, launching a ball 443 feet to the roof of the Chop House in the fourth. He collected three RBI, accounting for his 79th of the year.

The Mets’ lead in the East is down to 3.5 with two games remaining in this series. The Braves aim to shrink the lead by a game tonight as Jake Odorizzi is on the bump against Max Scherzer. First pitch is scheduled for 7:20 ET.

Braves News:

The Braves signed CF Michael Harris II to an eight-year contract with a guaranteed $72M. After making his major league debut on May 28, Harris leads all rookies with an OPS of .825.

RHP Mike Soroka made his first rehab start on Tuesday night for the single-A Rome Braves. Through four innings, he surrendered just one hit and struck out eight.

The Braves claimed INF Ryan Bannon from the Los Angeles Dodgers and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett. In a corresponding move, the club designated OF Travis Demeritte for assignment. Bannon, 26, was drafted by the Dodgers in the eighth round of the 2017 draft.

The Braves recalled RHP Freddy Tarnok to Atlanta ahead of Tuesday’s matchup with the Mets. The club also selected INF Ryan Goins to the major league roster. To open a roster spot, the Braves placed C Chadwick Tromp on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 14, with a strained quadricep.

MLB News:

Oakland A’s RHP Paul Blackburn will miss the remainder of the season with discomfort in his throwing hand and abnormal inflammation. The club does not yet have a diagnosis or a treatment plan for the 28-year-old, but he will be hanging up his cleats for the 2022 season.

The Oakland A’s selected the contract of C Shea Langeliers, a top prospect. Langeliers went to Oakland in the deal that brought Matt Olson to Atlanta.

New York Mets RHP Carlos Carrasco was diagnosed with a low-grade oblique strain after Tuesday’s MRI. Two innings into Monday’s game against the Braves, the Mets starter exited the game with discomfort in his side. He is expected to miss three to four weeks.