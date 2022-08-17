Alex Anthopoulos on Michael Harris, Braves’ core

Atlanta Braves president Alex Anthopoulos and outfielder Michael Harris met with the media Wednesday afternoon to discuss the outfielder’s new longterm extension with the team. Anthopoulos said that he told Harris during the offseason that he was not going to be traded. The Braves believed in his long term potential and he has proven them right with a brilliant debut season.

Anthopoulos also discussed locking the team’s core up and the need to build a consistent winner in Atlanta.