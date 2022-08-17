 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Alex Anthopoulos on Michael Harris, Braves’ core

By Kris Willis
/ new

Atlanta Braves president Alex Anthopoulos and outfielder Michael Harris met with the media Wednesday afternoon to discuss the outfielder’s new longterm extension with the team. Anthopoulos said that he told Harris during the offseason that he was not going to be traded. The Braves believed in his long term potential and he has proven them right with a brilliant debut season.

Anthopoulos also discussed locking the team’s core up and the need to build a consistent winner in Atlanta.

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power