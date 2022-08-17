Game Thread 8/17/22: Braves vs. Mets

The Braves have gotten off to a fantastic start in the first two games of this crucial series against the current divisional leaders. However, things are ratcheting up in terms of difficulty now that Max Scherzer will be taking the mound. It’s up to Jake Odorizzi to keep Atlanta in the game as they look to crack the code that Scherzer has been putting out there this season. A win would set the Braves up pretty nicely for tomorrow night’s series finale — here’s hoping that we see it happen!