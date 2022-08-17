Ozzie Albies will travel with Braves on upcoming road trip

Ozzie Albies is continuing to work his way back from a broken foot and will travel with the Atlanta Braves on their upcoming road trip next week. Albies has been ramping up his baseball related activity of late and will soon begin taking batting practice according to a report by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Justin Toscano.

Brian Snitker said Ozzie Albies is going to go on the next road trip with the Braves to keep ramping up in his progression of doing baseball activities. He’ll soon start taking batting practice. Albies has been working on the field. — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) August 17, 2022

There is still no word for when Albies might be ready to begin a rehab assignment, but things are continuing to move in the right direction. Barring any setbacks, Albies still appears to be on track for a return sometime in September. Albies has been out since June 13 when he suffered a broken bone in his foot during an at-bat against the Washington Nationals.

Thursday starter still TBD

The Braves still haven’t announced their starter for Thursday’s series finale against the Mets. Brian Snitker said that they will announce their play following Wednesday’s game. MLB.com’s Mark Bowman reports that Max Fried is a candidate to start opposite of Jacob deGrom.

The Braves will wait until after tonight’s game to announce tomorrow’s starter. Fried vs. deGrom remains a possibility — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) August 17, 2022

Fried is currently on the 7-Day injured list for a concussion that he suffered during his last start in New York on August 6. Kyle Wright, who hasn’t pitched since August 10 in Boston due to a sore arm, would be another option to make Thursday’s start.