Ozzie Albies will travel with Braves on upcoming road trip

Ozzie Albies has been ramping up his baseball activities and will continue to do so with the Braves on the road next week.

By Kris Willis
Atlanta Braves v Washington Nationals Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Ozzie Albies is continuing to work his way back from a broken foot and will travel with the Atlanta Braves on their upcoming road trip next week. Albies has been ramping up his baseball related activity of late and will soon begin taking batting practice according to a report by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Justin Toscano.

There is still no word for when Albies might be ready to begin a rehab assignment, but things are continuing to move in the right direction. Barring any setbacks, Albies still appears to be on track for a return sometime in September. Albies has been out since June 13 when he suffered a broken bone in his foot during an at-bat against the Washington Nationals.

Thursday starter still TBD

The Braves still haven’t announced their starter for Thursday’s series finale against the Mets. Brian Snitker said that they will announce their play following Wednesday’s game. MLB.com’s Mark Bowman reports that Max Fried is a candidate to start opposite of Jacob deGrom.

Fried is currently on the 7-Day injured list for a concussion that he suffered during his last start in New York on August 6. Kyle Wright, who hasn’t pitched since August 10 in Boston due to a sore arm, would be another option to make Thursday’s start.

