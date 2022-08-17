Braves, Mets will resume at 8:45 p.m.

The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets entered into a rain delay in the bottom of the third inning with Atlanta trailing 4-0. We will pass along updates here as they become available.
The tarp is going on the field and we are currently in a rain delay. We will pass along updates as soon as they become available.— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) August 18, 2022
Rain Delay, Pt. 2 in this series. pic.twitter.com/SLWrATSphB— Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) August 18, 2022
**UPDATE: 8:33 PM**
The tarp is coming off the field.
The tarp is coming off the field. Sorry, Braves fans.— Jason Foster (@ByJasonFoster) August 18, 2022
**UPDATE: 8:37 PM**
It looks like this game, for better or worse, will resume play at 8:45 PM EST.
The Mets-Braves game should resume at 8:45 p.m.— Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) August 18, 2022
