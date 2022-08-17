 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Braves, Mets will resume at 8:45 p.m.

By Kris Willis Updated
/ new
MLB: JUL 04 Cardinals at Braves Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets entered into a rain delay in the bottom of the third inning with Atlanta trailing 4-0. We will pass along updates here as they become available.

**UPDATE: 8:33 PM**

The tarp is coming off the field.

**UPDATE: 8:37 PM**

It looks like this game, for better or worse, will resume play at 8:45 PM EST.

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power