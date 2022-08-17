Max Fried to start Thursday night against Mets

The Braves announced Max Fried will come off the Injured List and start Thursday night’s series finale against the Mets. Fried will be opposed by Jacob deGrom with first pitch from Truist Park scheduled for 7:20pm ET.

Fried, who last pitched ten days ago in New York against the Mets, went on the Concussion IL and missed his scheduled start over the weekend in Miami. Fried felt lingering effects after he hit his head on the ground while attempting to field and throw a ball towards the plate. He remained in the game, but in the following days he realized he was not 100 percent.

Despite the absence of Fried, the Braves went on to win seven games in a row started by seven different pitchers, a testament to the depth they have accumulated on the 40-man roster. Now, Fried will look to close out an important series against the division-leading Mets.