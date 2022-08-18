August 17: Mets 9, Braves 7

The Atlanta Braves saw their eight-game winning streak come to an end with a 9-7 loss to Max Scherzer and the New York Mets Wednesday at Truist Park. Atlanta fell behind 4-0 early before cutting the deficit to 6-5 with a four-run seventh that featured a three-run home run by Robbie Grossman. However, the Mets would tack on three more runs in the ninth to put the game out of reach.

Wednesday Notables

Home Runs: Robbie Grossman (4), Starling Marte 2 (14), Francisco Lindor (21), Brett Baty (1)

WP — Max Scherzer (9-2): 6.1 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 BB, 8 K

LP — Jake Odorizzi (4-5): 5.0 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 2 BB, 2 K

Up Next

The Braves will try again Thursday to secure a series win as Max Fried will return from the injured list and matchup against Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom.