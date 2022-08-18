This Day in Braves History: Greg Maddux picks up 200th career win

Braves Franchise History

1914: The Braves express slows as the Reds beat Dick Crutcher, 3-1.

1915: The new Braves Field opens in Boston as an estimated 46,500 jam the park to see the Braves and Dick Rudolph beat the Cards, 3-1.

1942: After going 1-6 before the All-Star break, Carl Hubbell posts his eighth straight win, beating the Braves, 10 - 2. The 39-year-old veteran is backed by Mel Ott’s three hits, including a home run into the LF stands at the Polo Grounds.

1948: The Giants crush the first-place Braves, 8-2, behind Sheldon Jones. Sid Gordon hits his 24th and Johnny Mize his 29th, both off Vern Bickford, to pace the New Yorkers. The Braves lead Brooklyn by a game.

1959: At Milwaukee, the Dodgers stake Don Drysdale to a 5-1 lead after five innings, but the Braves chip away and finally tie it with a run in the ninth. The Dodgers make it 6-5 in the 11th but Hank Aaron takes Drysdale deep to tie it up. Drysdale is finally relieved and Los Angeles wins it in the 13th, 7-6.

1965: After hitting a ball on top of the pavilion at Sportsman’s Park, the Braves’ Hank Aaron is denied a homer because umpire Chris Pelekoudas calls him out for being out of the batter’s box.

1995: Cards reliever Tom Henke earns a save in a 4-3 win over the Braves. It is his 300th save, making him just the 6th pitcher to reach that mark.

1998: Greg Maddux wins his 200th career game as the Braves beat the Giants, 8-4. All of Atlanta’s nine hits in the game are doubles.

2010: The Braves acquire 1B Derrek Lee from the Chicago Cubs in return for three minor league pitchers (Robinson Lopez, Tyrelle Harris and Jeffrey Lorick) on the same day they place starting first baseman Troy Glaus on the disabled list with inflammation around his left knee. In the game which follows, the first-place Braves beat the Nationals, 3-2, on a ninth-inning, run-scoring single by Jason Heyward off Tyler Clippard.

2012: Hanley Ramirez drives in four runs with two homers as the Dodgers win the annual Civil Rights Game, 6-2, over the Atlanta Braves. Hanley’s second-inning homer is followed by those of teammates James Loney and Luis Cruz in a span of four pitches by Ben Sheets. The four homers are the Dodgers’ only hits of the game but suffice to provide Aaron Harang with the win.

2021: Freddie Freeman hits for the cycle for the second time of his career as he leads the Braves to a 11-9 win over the Marlins.

MLB History

1977: Dodger P Don Sutton throws his fifth one-hitter, tying the National League record, as he blanks the Giants, 7-0. The lone hit is Marc Hill’s two-out single in the eighth.

2002 The Rangers stop the Blue Jays, 10-7, as Alex Rodriguez ties a major-league record by becoming the fourth player to hit six home runs in a three-game span. His two round-trippers give him the American League lead with 44.

2009: Catcher Ivan Rodriguez is traded from the Houston Astros to the Texas Rangers for a minor leaguer and a player to be named later, coming back to the team for which he started his superlative career.

2019: Zack Greinke records the 200th win of his career as the Astros defeat the Athletics, 4-1.