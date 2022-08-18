Braves News: Max Fried to start Thursday, Ozzie Albies progressing in rehab, more

Wednesday was less the ideal for the Braves pitching staff.

The Braves offense, considering they were facing Max Scherzer, actually continued to produce in a 9-7 loss to the Mets. This time it was the pitching, both late and early, that struggled. While the Braves attempted to comeback multiple times, the Mets simply got better production overall from their arms.

As a result, the Braves are once again in a position where a win is critical on Thursday night. Of course, accomplishing that win is much easier said that done with Jacob deGrom on the mound. However, Max Fried was announced as Atlanta’s starter for Thursday, returning from being on the concussion injured list. Fried’s arm should be fresh, and if he can avoid rust and keep the game close into the middle and late innings, Atlanta’s chances would logically improve.

The Braves will enter Thursday with A.J. Minter, Kenley Jansen, and Rasiel Iglesias fresh from not being used on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Edwin Diaz did pitch an inning last night for the Mets. With how well the Braves offense is performing as of late, Atlanta has to feel that a close game works to their favor once deGrom is out of the game. Hopefully, Atlanta will figure out a way to win and make the most of this series against the Mets.

Braves News

Ozzie Albies will travel with the Braves on their upcoming road trip, further proof that he is progressing well in his rehab from a broken foot.

Alex Anthopoulos and Michael Harris II discussed Harris’s new extension that will keep him in Atlanta for many years to come.

Tuesday was also a special day on the farm with Mike Soroka officially starting his rehab assignment. Soroka provided some thoughts on what was a positive first outing.

Matt Olson has continued to display his immense power over the past month, including four home runs in his last six games entering Wednesday.

The Braves acquired first baseman Tyler White from the Brewers in a move that simply is meant to provide organizational depth.

MLB News