Braves reinstate Max Fried from injured list, option Freddy Tarnok to Gwinnett

As expected, the Atlanta Braves have reinstated left-hander Max Fried from the injured list and he will start Thursday’s series finale against the New York Mets at Truist Park. To make room on the active roster, Atlanta optioned Freddy Tarnok back to Gwinnett.

Fried’s last start came on August 6 in New York where he allowed six hits and four runs, although only two were earned, in six innings. Fried hit his head on the turf during the third inning while trying to field the ball and throw home. He stayed in the game and completed six innings, but was placed on the 7-day concussion IL two days later.

Tarnok made his major league debut in Wednesday’s loss to the Mets retiring two batters in the ninth while allowing a hit and recording his first major league strikeout.

The Braves also announced that infielder Ehire Adrianza will begin a rehab assignment with Gwinnett Thursday night. Adrianza has been on the injured list with a viral infection.