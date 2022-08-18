Braves look for series win in rematch with Jacob deGrom

Max Fried will return from the injured list Thursday as the Atlanta Braves try to secure a series win when they wrap up a four-game series against the New York Mets. Atlanta won the first two games of the series outscoring New York 18-1. Jake Odorizzi struggled early Wednesday as the Mets won 9-7.

Fried’s last start came last weekend in New York where he allowed four runs, although just two were earned over six innings. He hit his head on the turf in the third inning and stayed in the game, but was placed on the concussion list soon after. Fried has been the model of consistency of late allowing three earned runs or less in nine straight starts.

The Braves will have their hands full against Mets starter Jacob deGrom who will be making his fourth start of the season. deGrom was lights out against Atlanta last weekend retiring 17 hitters in a row with 12 coming via strikeout before and a home run by Dansby Swanson ended his day. He allowed two hits and struck out 10 in six scoreless innings against the Phillies in his last start. deGrom has 38 strikeouts in his first 16 2/3 innings since returning from the injured list.

Robbie Grossman homered for the second straight game Wednesday night and is 7-for-25 in his first 10 games in an Atlanta uniform. Marcell Ozuna was out of the lineup for the third straight game and is 5-for-41 with 13 strikeouts over his last 10 games.

Thursday’s game has a scheduled start time of 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Thursday, August 18, 7:20 p.m. ET

Location: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: Bally Sports South

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan