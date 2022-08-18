Mets vs Braves game thread

The Atlanta Braves will try to nail down a series win Thursday evening when they wrap up a four-game series against the New York Mets. The game will feature a marquee pitching matchup between Max Fried and Jacob deGrom.

Travis d’Arnaud returns to the lineup Thursday and will catch Fried and hit fifth. Eddie Rosario will make his second straight start as the DH while Robbie Grossman, who has homered in two straight games, will play left field and hit ninth.

For the Mets, Darin Ruf gets the start at first base with a left-hander on the mound and will hit fifth. Mark Canha is back in left field and hitting seventh while rookie Bret Baty will make his second career start at third and hit eighth. James McCann is back behind the plate and will hit ninth.

Thursday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.