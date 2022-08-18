August 18: Braves 3, Mets 2

Max Fried returned from the injured list and out dueled Mets starter Jacob deGrom as the Atlanta Braves clinched a series win with a 3-2 victory Thursday night at Truist Park. Fried allowed two runs over seven innings while Vaughn Grissom scored from first on an eighth inning single by Michael Harris to put Atlanta ahead for good.

Thursday Notables

Home Runs: Mark Canha (8)

WP — Max Fried (11-4): 7 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 6 K

LP — Jacob deGrom (2-1): 6.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 0 BB, 9 K

SV — Kenley Jansen (28): 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Up Next

The Braves will continue their homestand Friday where they will begin a three-game series against the Houston Astros. Kyle Wright will get the start for the Braves while the Astros will go with right-hander Lance McCullers Jr.