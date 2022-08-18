Braves reportedly have begun extension talks with Dansby Swanson

Is it extension season in Atlanta? Alex Anthopoulos just locked up rookie outfielder Michael Harris on a long term extension and now the focus may be on free agent to be Dansby Swanson. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports that the Braves have begun extension talks with Swanson.

The Braves have opened extension talks with Dansby Swanson, and if they can lock up the Georgia product, that would leave three likely top free-agent shortstops: Trea Turner, plus Xander Bogaerts and Carlos Correa (who are likely to opt out). Swanson is repped by Excel/ Casey Close, who didn’t work out a deal for superstar Freddie Freeman with the Braves, much to Freeman’s dismay. To this point, there’s been less whispered negativity about these talks.

It wouldn’t be surprising for the Braves to approach Swanson with an extension offer. It would be mildly surprising for him to accept given that he is this close to free agency, but there is also the chance that Swanson would prefer to stay put and remain a part of Atlanta’s core going forward and has communicated that desire.

Swanson is one of the best defensive shortstops in the game and has enjoyed a breakout season at the plate hitting .292/.348/.455 with 16 homers and a 122 wRC+ entering Thursday’s game.