Kyle Wright returns to mound as Braves take on the Astros

Things don’t get any easier for the Atlanta Braves Friday as they begin a three-game World Series rematch against the Houston Astros at Truist Park. Atlanta scored a big series win over the New York Mets defeating Jacob deGrom Thursday night and have won nine of 10 overall to pull within 3.5 games of the division lead. The Astros have an 11.5 game lead in the AL West and have won two straight and seven of 10 overall.

Kyle Wright will get the start in the opener after a bout of what was described as arm fatigue. Wright experienced a velocity drop in his last start in Boston. He still pitched well allowing six hits and one run to go along with five strikeouts in six innings, but the Braves elected to give him some extra time.

Houston will counter with right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. who will be making his second start of the season. McCullers had been out with a forearm injury that suffered during the ALDS last season. He turned in a great performance in his debut allowing two hits and four walks over six scoreless innings against Oakland.

Vaughn Grissom beat out an infield hit in the seventh and then scored all the way from first on a single by Michael Harris to put Atlanta ahead for good in Thursday’s win over New York. Grissom has given the Braves a significant lift since his promotion going 13-for-32 at the plate with two doubles, two homers and 11 runs scored. Harris, who just inked a longterm extension with the club, has been red hot in August as well hitting .321/.367/.571 with a 158 wRC+.

Friday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Friday, August 19, 7:20 p.m. ET

Location: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: Bally Sports Southeast

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan