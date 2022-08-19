Braves News: Braves seal series vs division rivals, Dansby Swanson extension rumors, and more

It was an all-around huge night for the Atlanta Braves, who took three of four against the New York Mets after Thursday night’s 3-2 win. Max Fried out-pitched Jacob deGrom. Austin Riley picked up RBI number 75 of the season. Rookies Michael Harris and Vaughn Grissom worked together in the seventh to put the Braves on top.

The Braves got the early lead in the third, courtesy of Dansby Swanson and Austin Riley. Shortly after in the fifth, the Mets tied it at two apiece.

However, a grounder off the bat of Michael Harris allowed the Braves to break through in the seventh and sent Vaughn Grissom from first to home, scoring the go-ahead run.

“I had no intentions of stopping, and I don’t think Wash had any intentions of stopping me,” Grissom said of his heads-up baserunning. “I’m glad it worked out the way it did.”

The Braves improve to 73-47 on the season and have a three-game set with the Houston Astros on deck. Kyle Wright will be on the bump for the series opener beginning tonight at 7:20 ET.

Braves News:

The Braves have reportedly begun extension talks with SS Dansby Swanson, who will enter free agency at the end of the 2022 season.

RHP Huascar Ynoa is trying to get back into form in Triple-A Gwinnett. He tossed three innings on Wednesday night and surrendered one run.

Michael Harris extension, ROY race, and more in the Battery Power Podcast.

MLB News:

Boston Red Sox LHP James Paxton was diagnosed with a lat strain earlier today. The 33-year-old made his first rehab start today but exited the game after facing two batters. This was his first appearance since undergoing Tommy John last April.

The New York Mets claimed 2B Yolmer Sanchez off of waivers from the Boston Red Sox. The 30-year-old is a Gold-Glover, but was only able to put together four hits for the Sox.

The Philadelphia Phillies claimed OF Bradley Zimmer off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays. The former first-round pick has hit just .105 on the season.