Marcell Ozuna arrested for DUI in Gwinnett County

Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna was arrested in Gwinnett County early Friday morning for driving under the influence. News of Ozuna’s arrest first showed up on Reddit. The arrest was later confirmed by CBS46 in Atlanta. Ozuna was booked into custody at 4:39 a.m. and was released on bond at 8:12 a.m. Friday morning.

This is the second straight season that Ozuna has been arrested. He was on the Injured List last May when he was arrested for domestic violence against his wife and was originally charged with felony assault by strangulation. Ozuna later entered into a diversion program and received a 20-game suspension from Major League Baseball.

The Braves chose to bring Ozuna back this season even after the domestic violence arrest. He is under contract for at least two more seasons and is owed $37 million, which includes a $1 million buyout for 2025.

It is important to note that Major League Baseball doesn’t have a formal suspension policy when it comes to DUI arrests. So any discipline he receives would likely be internal based on whatever pre-existing team policies the Braves have in place.