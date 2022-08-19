 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Battery Power TV: Braves tame Mets; Ozuna’s troubling situation

Plus, Michael Harris II’s new contract, Mike Soroka is back on the mound and previewing Astros-Braves

By Cory McCartney
/ new

The Atlanta Braves tamed the New York Mets and cut into the National League East deficit, taking three of four games.

But that was only part of a hectic week for the Braves, who saw Michael Harris II sign an extension, Mike Soroka begin his long-awaited rehab assignment. But the on-field stories were also met by the arrest of Marcell Ozuna on suspicion of DUI.

Grant McCauley and Cory McCartney discuss it all, and also set up the weekend series against the Houston Astros.

Subscribe to the Battery Power YouTube channel and turn on notifications to get alerts on every new episode.

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power