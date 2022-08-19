Battery Power TV: Braves tame Mets; Ozuna’s troubling situation

The Atlanta Braves tamed the New York Mets and cut into the National League East deficit, taking three of four games.

But that was only part of a hectic week for the Braves, who saw Michael Harris II sign an extension, Mike Soroka begin his long-awaited rehab assignment. But the on-field stories were also met by the arrest of Marcell Ozuna on suspicion of DUI.

Grant McCauley and Cory McCartney discuss it all, and also set up the weekend series against the Houston Astros.

