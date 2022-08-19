Astros vs Braves game thread

The Atlanta Braves will continue their homestand when they begin a three-game series against the Houston Astors in a World Series matchup. Kyle Wright will get the start for the Braves while Lance McCullers Jr. will make his second appearance of the season for Houston.

Eddie Rosario was originally listed as the starter in left field but an updated lineup has him back at DH. Robbie Grossman will start in left and will hit ninth.

For the Astros, Yordan Alvarez will get a start in left field and will hit third. Trey Mancini will be at DH and hit fifth. Martin Maldonado will catch McCullers and bat ninth.

Thursday’s game is scheduled to begin at 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.