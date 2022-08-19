Marcell Ozuna delivers statement on DUI arrest

Just hours before the Atlanta Braves are set to open a three-game series against the Houston Astros, Marcell Ozuna delivered a statement in regards to his early morning arrest for DUI in Gwinnett County.

Marcell Ozuna’s statement. He did not take questions pic.twitter.com/I6MyVpZhfC — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) August 19, 2022

Ozuna didn’t take questions, but called the incident disappointing and said it was disappointing to his team and his family. He added that he didn’t have anything further to say and that it was a legal matter. It appears he will be in uniform for Friday’s game against Houston although he hasn’t appeared in a game since August 14 in Miami.

The Braves issued a statement to WSB TV earlier today:

“The Atlanta Braves are aware of Marcell Ozuna’s arrest this morning and are still gathering all the facts pertaining to the incident. Our organization takes these matters very seriously and are obviously disappointed by the situation. As this is a legal matter, we will have no further comment until the process is complete.”

Ozuna is slated to make $18 million over the next two seasons of his contract and has a team option for 2025 that includes a $1 million buyout. He has appeared in 107 games this season and is hitting .214/.263/.393 with 20 home runs and a 70 wRC+.