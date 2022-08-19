 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MLB: AUG 19 Astros at Braves

August 19: Braves 6, Astros 2

Contributors: Kris Willis
/ new

Austin Riley homered and Kyle Wright turned in a good performance on the mound to help the Atlanta Braves to a 6-2 win over the Houston Astros Friday night at Truist Park. Riley’s homer was his 31st of the season. Dansby Swanson added a two-run double and Matt Olson accounted for the final run with a sacrifice fly.

Friday Notables

Home Runs: Austin Riley (31), Kyle Tucker (22)

WP — Kyle Wright (15-5): 6 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 7 K

LP — Lance McCullers Jr. (1-1): 5 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 BB, 6 K

Up Next

The series will continue Saturday with Spencer Strider matching up against Cristian Javier.

4 Total Updates Since
Aug 19, 2022, 2:00pm EDT

