This Day in Braves History: August 2

Braves Franchise History

1978 - A day after his 44-game hitting streak ended, Pete Rose has four hits, including a double and a home run, in a 6-2 win over the Braves.

1997 - Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium is demolished by implosion.

MLB History

1921 - The eight White Sox players accused of throwing the 1919 World Series are acquitted by a jury. However, commissioner Kenesaw Landis announces the next day that the group will be banned from playing professional baseball again citing that the evidence clearly showed that they conspired with gamblers to fix World Series games.

1931 - The Red Sox and Yankees split a Sunday doubleheader before a record crowd of 40,000 played at Braves Field due to religious restrictions involving Fenway Park.

1932 - The Cubs fire manager Rogers Hornsby and replace him with first baseman Charlie Grimm.

1938 - As an experiment, bright yellow baseballs are used in the first game of a doubleheader between the Dodgers and the Cardinals. The teams switch back to the traditional white ball in the second game. The Dodgers won both games 6-2 and 9-3.

1955 - Ernie Banks ties a major league record with his fourth grand slam of the season as the Cubs beat the Pirates 12-4.

1959 - Willie McCovey hits his first major league home run in a 5-3 win over the Pirates.

1967 - Pete Rose homers from both sides of the plate for the second time in his career to help the Reds beat the Braves 7-3.

1982 - Rickey Henderson steals his 100th base of the season in a win over Seattle.

1987 - Royals rookie Kevin Seitzer goes 6-for-6 with two home runs in a 13-5 win over the Red Sox.

1987 - Eric Davis becomes the seventh player in major league history to hit 30 home runs and steal 30 bases in the same season.

2002 - Reds general manager Jim Bowden is fined by commissioner Bud Selig for the comments he made prior to a game against the Dodgers in which he compared a baseball strike with the terrorist attacks of September 11th.

