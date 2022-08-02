Battery Power Emergency Podcast: Braves Extend Austin Riley for a Decade

In the midst of Trade Deadline season, the Atlanta Braves decided they would continue to make their future a bit more fun as Austin Riley agreed to a 10-year extension with the Braves.

Eric Cole, Stephen Tolbert, and Shawn Coleman took to the airwaves in a special “emergency podcast” edition of the Battery Power Podcast to discuss all the different perspectives of the extension.

Initial reactions to Riley signing the largest deal in franchise history.

Were there any expectations Riley would be this special this early in his career?

What has made him elite in such a short amount of time?

The Braves arguably now have the best offensive core in baseball for the foreseeable future

How much of a steal is the extension compared to Riley’s potential production?

Plus, who could be next in line for an extension.

Stephen and Eric also share there thoughts on re-acquiring Ehire Adrianza, and on what the Braves could do at the trade deadline on Tuesday. Hope you Enjoy!