Battery Power Emergency Podcast: Braves Extend Austin Riley for a Decade

In the midst of Trade Deadline season, the Atlanta Braves decided they would continue to make their future a bit more fun as Austin Riley agreed to a 10-year extension with the Braves.
Eric Cole, Stephen Tolbert, and Shawn Coleman took to the airwaves in a special “emergency podcast” edition of the Battery Power Podcast to discuss all the different perspectives of the extension.
- Initial reactions to Riley signing the largest deal in franchise history.
- Were there any expectations Riley would be this special this early in his career?
- What has made him elite in such a short amount of time?
- The Braves arguably now have the best offensive core in baseball for the foreseeable future
- How much of a steal is the extension compared to Riley’s potential production?
- Plus, who could be next in line for an extension.
Stephen and Eric also share there thoughts on re-acquiring Ehire Adrianza, and on what the Braves could do at the trade deadline on Tuesday. Hope you Enjoy!
