 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Battery Power Emergency Podcast: Braves Extend Austin Riley for a Decade

All the perspectives after Austin Riley makes Atlanta his home for the next decade.

By StatsSAC
/ new
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Atlanta Braves Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

In the midst of Trade Deadline season, the Atlanta Braves decided they would continue to make their future a bit more fun as Austin Riley agreed to a 10-year extension with the Braves.

Eric Cole, Stephen Tolbert, and Shawn Coleman took to the airwaves in a special “emergency podcast” edition of the Battery Power Podcast to discuss all the different perspectives of the extension.

  • Initial reactions to Riley signing the largest deal in franchise history.
  • Were there any expectations Riley would be this special this early in his career?
  • What has made him elite in such a short amount of time?
  • The Braves arguably now have the best offensive core in baseball for the foreseeable future
  • How much of a steal is the extension compared to Riley’s potential production?
  • Plus, who could be next in line for an extension.

Stephen and Eric also share there thoughts on re-acquiring Ehire Adrianza, and on what the Braves could do at the trade deadline on Tuesday. Hope you Enjoy!

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power