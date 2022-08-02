Braves News: Braves extend Austin Riley, acquire Odorizzi, Grossman, and Adrianza, more

Though the Braves did not have a game on the field on Monday, it could hardly be described as an off day for Alex Anthopoulos and the franchise.
The Braves made some significant moves for the present and future Monday morning, afternoon, and evening. On the trade front, the Braves traded for Ehire Adrianza (old friend alert!), Robbie Grossman (needed outfield depth), and Jake Odorizzi (reportedly, still waiting to be made official.) The cost, at least so far, has been Trey Harris, low minors reliever Kris Anglin, Robinson Cano (DFA), and reliever Will Smith.
In other words, Alex Anthopoulos has been able to bolster his bench, outfield depth, and rotation at the cost of a low-level relief arm and Smith. Once again, Anthopoulos’s creativity through adding value at very little cost on the margins is proving to be a big benefit for the Braves.
And, oh, in case you may not have seen, he also made sure Austin Riley would be calling Atlanta home for at least the next decade.
Without a doubt, Monday was a tremendous day for the short-term and long-term future for the Braves. If this happens to be all the activity that occurs, it feels like a pretty satisfying deadline. And yet, with as little as the Braves have had to give up so far, it still feels as if they could be in the mix for another move (or two). Whether its adding another relief arm or perhaps adding to the offense, there are still plenty of sensible names to pursue. It will be exciting to see what the end result will be over the next 12 hours.
Braves News
- In exchange for Adrianza, long time Braves minor leaguer Trey Harris finds a new home with the Nationals.
- Mark Bowman of MLB.com hinted at the fact that the Braves feel they have room to make other significant signings in the future after the Riley extension.
- Cano’s time ending with the Braves could be the latest indication his career may be reaching an end.
- While there is plenty of news off the field, the Braves start a pretty important stretch of games as they begin a two-game series against the Phillies tonight.
- FanGraphs considers the Riley extension to be a very fair deal for both sides, and one that could be valuable for the Braves over time.
MLB News
- The Mets continue to roll, as their 7-3 win on Monday extends their division lead to 3 1⁄2 games over the Braves.
- Many moves happened on Monday, including the Yankees landing Frankie Montas from Oakland.
- Boston was active on Monday, sending catcher Christian Vazquez to Houston and acquiring Reds outfielder Tommy Pham.
- While the Cardinals remain in the hunt for Juan Soto, they did add to their starting staff with Jose Quintana.
- The Astros also added Trey Mancini from the Baltimore Orioles.
- Another major move of the day was the Padres acquiring Josh Hader from the Brewers.
- The Brewers continued the reconstruction of their pen by adding Matt Bush from the Rangers.
- Former Brave Matt Joyce officially retired after 14 seasons.
- Joe Musgrove finalized his new five year, $100M extension with the Padres.
