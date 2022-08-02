Braves News: Braves extend Austin Riley, acquire Odorizzi, Grossman, and Adrianza, more

Though the Braves did not have a game on the field on Monday, it could hardly be described as an off day for Alex Anthopoulos and the franchise.

The Braves made some significant moves for the present and future Monday morning, afternoon, and evening. On the trade front, the Braves traded for Ehire Adrianza (old friend alert!), Robbie Grossman (needed outfield depth), and Jake Odorizzi (reportedly, still waiting to be made official.) The cost, at least so far, has been Trey Harris, low minors reliever Kris Anglin, Robinson Cano (DFA), and reliever Will Smith.

In other words, Alex Anthopoulos has been able to bolster his bench, outfield depth, and rotation at the cost of a low-level relief arm and Smith. Once again, Anthopoulos’s creativity through adding value at very little cost on the margins is proving to be a big benefit for the Braves.

And, oh, in case you may not have seen, he also made sure Austin Riley would be calling Atlanta home for at least the next decade.

Without a doubt, Monday was a tremendous day for the short-term and long-term future for the Braves. If this happens to be all the activity that occurs, it feels like a pretty satisfying deadline. And yet, with as little as the Braves have had to give up so far, it still feels as if they could be in the mix for another move (or two). Whether its adding another relief arm or perhaps adding to the offense, there are still plenty of sensible names to pursue. It will be exciting to see what the end result will be over the next 12 hours.

