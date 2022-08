Looking for a splash?

The Atlanta Braves didn’t deliver that with a flurry of trade deadline moves, but they did add some needed depth in dealing for Ehire Adrianza (Nationals), Robbie Grossman (Tigers) and Jake Odorizzi (Astros).

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney break down the deals.

