Game Thread 8/2/22: Braves vs. Phillies

Can Strider do it again against Philadelphia?

By Demetrius Bell
MLB: MAY 25 Phillies at Braves Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The trade deadline has come and gone and it’s now time to go from talking about what could happen to talking about what’s going to happen. The Braves are welcoming the Phillies into town and looking to keep their winning ways going after picking up a sweep over the weekend. Can Spencer Strider string together another good start against the Phillies? Or will this be a lame night at the office for the home team? Let’s see!

