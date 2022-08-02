Braves acquire Raisel Iglesias from Angels for Jesse Chavez and Tucker Davidson

The Braves did the bulk of their heavy lifting this trade season yesterday where they were able to add Jake Odorizzi, Robbie Grossman, and Ehire Adrianza in a series of somewhat minor trades that helped to bolster the roster a bit. They weren’t particularly flashy moves, but they certainly made the team better especially if you weren’t a big fan of Will Smith coming out of the bullpen.

However, Alex Anthopoulos is not one to let a trade deadline pass without a last minute move and they bolstered their bullpen, potentially in a big way, at the wire.

Braves getting Raisel Iglesias from Angels for Tucker Davidson and Jesse Chavez, source tells @TheAthletic. Braves taking remainder of Iglesias’ contract. First: @ByRobertMurray. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 2, 2022

Raisel Iglesias was a popular name at numerous trade deadlines as he has been one of the better relievers in the league in past years and also on a Reds team that was perennially either not great to terrible. However, he joined the Angels for the 2021 season after signing a four year, $58 million deal with them. After posting a 2.8 rWAR season for LA in 2021, he has been less good this season with a 4.04 ERA and just 0.2 rWAR so far in 2022.

There is no doubting the upside in Iglesias as he could be a stellar bullpen piece if the Braves can get him right. The cost, reliever Jesse Chavez who has been quite good for the Braves since being re-acquired from the Cubs earlier this season as well as LHP pitching prospect Tucker Davidson, is not too significant. However, the Braves will be taking over the remainder of Iglesias’ contract which is substantial especially for a bullpen arm.