August 2: Braves 13, Phillies 1

The Atlanta Braves’ offense broke out in a big way while Spencer Strider turned in a dominant performance on the mound in a 13-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Atlanta fell behind 1-0 and then scored 13 unanswered runs, including six in the fifth to blow the game wide open. Strider was dominant allowing just three hits while setting a new career-high with 13 strikeouts. Marcell Ozuna, Eddie Rosario and Dansby Swanson finished with three hits each while Ozuna hit his 19th home run of the season.

Tuesday’s Notables

Home Runs: Orlando Arcia (6), Marcell Ozuna (19)

WP — Spencer Strider (6-3): 6.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 13 K

LP — Nick Nelson (3-2): 2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 3 K

Up Next

The series will wrap up Wednesday with an afternoon start time of 12:20 p.m. ET. The game will feature a good pitching matchup between Atlanta’s Charlie Morton and Philadelphia’s Zack Wheeler.