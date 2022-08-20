This Day in Braves History: Brett Butler makes his major league debut

Braves Franchise History

1947 - The Boston Braves go over a million in attendance for the first time in their history, but they fall to the Pirates 16-10.

1965 - Eddie Matthews hits his 28th home run of the season to help the Braves to a 4-3 win in Pittsburgh.

1981 - Brett Butler makes his major league debut for the Braves and has a single and an RBI in a 6-4 win over the Mets. Butler will appear in 280 games for Atlanta while hitting .260/.331/.339 with 69 stolen bases.

2011 - Dan Uggla homers twice and Freddie Freeman adds one of his own in support of Brandon Beachy as the Braves beat the Diamondbacks 8-1.

MLB History

1903 - The Pirates set a National League record by committing six errors in the first inning of a 13-7 loss to the Giants.

1923 - A four-piece bat used by Babe Ruth is banned from competition by American League president Ban Johnson because of the glue used on it. Johnson rules that all bats must be one piece with nothing added except tape extending to 18 inches up the handle.

1960 - Ted Williams joins Babe Ruth as the only players with at least 2,000 walks in their career.

1978 - Don Sutton and Steve Garvey have a fight in the Dodgers clubhouse before a 5-4 win over the Mets.

1989 - Mets third baseman Howard Johnson hits his 30th home run in a 5-4 loss to the Dodgers. He joins Bobby Bonds and Willie Mays as the only players to join the 30-30 club in two different seasons.

1998 - Mark McGwire becomes the first player in major league history to hit at least 50 home runs in three straight seasons.

2018 - Kenley Jansen returns to action after missing two weeks because of an irregular heartbeat. Jansen allows a pair of ninth-inning homers to Jedd Gyorko and Matt Carpenter and the Dodgers fall 5-3.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.