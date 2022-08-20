Braves News: Braves down Stros in World Series rematch, Marcell Ozuna’s arrest, and more

The Atlanta Braves picked up right where they left off and defeated the Houston Astros 6-2 on Friday night. A remarkable start from Kyle Wright and another big night at the plate from Austin Riley paved the way for Atlanta’s 74th win of the 2022 campaign.

Wright tossed a solid six frames, surrendering two runs, walking one, and striking out seven. He collected his 15th win, tying Los Angeles Dodgers righty Tony Gonsolin for the National League lead.

Atlanta tallied three runs in the third, as Austin Riley sent his 31st home run 409 feet to score Ronald Acuña Jr. and Dansby Swanson.

The bats kept rolling in the sixth to give the Braves another three runs before Collin McHugh came to the mound in the seventh and tossed two hitless innings. Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth to put away the reigning American League Champions.

The series continues tonight at 7:15 ET as Spencer Strider faces off against righty Cristian Javier.

Braves News:

Braves DH Marcell Ozuna was arrested in Gwinnett County early Friday morning on a DUI charge. Ozuna caught up with the media and delivered a statement of his own before Friday’s matchup.

There were plenty of strong pitching performances down on the farm on Thursday evening, including from Kyle Muller. More in the minor league recap.

Mets series recap, Ozuna’s troubles, and more in Battery Power TV.

MLB News:

The Los Angeles Angels reinstated OF Mike Trout from the 10-day IL. He has missed the last month, and although his return is highly anticipated, the Halos are still 12.5 games out of playoff contention.

The Colorado Rockies placed RHP Antonio Senzatela on the 15-day IL with an ACL tear. He left Thursday’s game in severe discomfort after fielding a ground ball. The club announced that he is expected to miss 6-8 months.

Miami Marlins reliever Anthony Bender will undergo Tommy John surgery after being placed on the 15-day IL earlier this week. The 27-year-old has tossed just 19.1 innings this season.