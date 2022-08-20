GameThread, 8/20/2022: Astros @ Braves

Starting off with the Statcast graphic, as usual.

Yordan Alvarez, who left yesterday’s game with shortness of breath apparently exacerbated from fireworks residuals following Austin Riley’s homer, is not in the lineup tonight, which is a big break for Spencer Strider and the Braves. Otherwise, the lineup is mostly familiar for the Braves — Christian Vazquez, acquired from the Red Sox at the Trade Deadline, slots in at catcher. It’s a novel lineup and defensive arrangement for the Astros given Alvarez’ absence, as the mighty slugger had appeared in every game they’ve played since the Trade Deadline but one.

For the Braves, it’s also basically business as usual at this point, with William Contreras catching and hitting fifth. That said, it’s actually a novel lineup for the Braves as Contreras is yet to hit fifth this season while Robbie Grossman hits ninth. The only other time the Braves used these nine guys in these positions, they lost 9-7 to the Mets.