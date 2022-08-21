This Day in Braves History: Dale Murphy hits 300th career homer

Braves Franchise History

1961 - In their first appearance in Boston since moving to Milwaukee, the Braves defeat the Red Sox 4-1 in an exhibition game.

1987 - Dale Murphy hits his 300th career home run to help the Braves beat the Pirates 5-4.

MLB History

1931 - Babe Ruth becomes the first major league players to hit 600 career home runs as the Yankees beat the Browns 11-7.

1949 - Thrown bottles by Phillies fans in response to a trap call by umpire George Barr results in the first forfeiture in the major leagues in seven years.

1967 - Charlie Finley releases Ken Harrelson making him baseball’s first free agent. Harrelson had called Finley a menace to baseball.

1977 - Tom Seaver makes his first appearance at Shea Stadium as a member of the Reds and strikes out 11 in a 5-1 win. Seaver also had a double at the plate and scored twice.

1982 - Rollie Fingers becomes the first player in major league history to record 300 career saves in a 3-2 win over the Mariners.

1989 - Cubs rookie Jerome Walton goes 0-for-4, snapping his 30-game hitting streak.

2011 - The Padres retire Trevor Hoffman’s No. 51 before their game against the Florida Marlins.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.