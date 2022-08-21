Braves News: Series win, Ozuna timeline, more

The Braves secured a series victory in the World Series rematch series, as they won Saturday’s game 5-4 in extra innings, as Travis d’Arnaud walked things off. Spencer Strider continued to be lights out, while the other young guys Michael Harris and Vaughn Grissom each had a big run-scoring extra-base hit. The final game of the three game slate will be Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Braves News

Here is our game recap from Saturday’s exciting extra-innings walk-off victory.

Ken Rosenthal gave some information on what to expect the Braves to do about Marcell Ozuna.

MLB News

Astros’ Yordan Alvarez was released from the hospital after a scary situation Friday.

Take an early glance at some of the top free agents in this upcoming offseason.

Albert Pujols is crushing the ball right now and hit two homers on Saturday, bringing him 8 away from 700 in his career.

The Padres are giving splash trade deadline addition Josh Hader a “break” from closer duties, as he has had a rough time lately.