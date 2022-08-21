Charlie Morton, Braves look to finish off sweep of the Astros

The Atlanta Braves will be looking to finish off a sweep and record their fourth straight win when they wrap up a three-game series against the Houston Astros Sunday at Truist Park. Atlanta took the opener Friday, 6-2 behind another good start by Kyle Wright. They outlasted the Astros Saturday night with Travis d’Arnaud delivering the walk-off hit in the 11th for a 5-4 win.

Charlie Morton will get the start Sunday and will be looking to build off of one of his best starts of the season. Morton struck out 12 and allowed just three hits over 6 2/3 scoreless innings in his last start against the Mets. He’s alternated good and bad starts over his last six allowing five, four and five earned runs in between three scoreless outings. Sunday will be Morton’s first appearance against the Astros since suffering a broken leg when he was hit by a line drive in Game 1 of the World Series.

The Astros will counter with right-hander Jose Urquidy who bounced back from a rough outing in Texas by holding the White Sox to one run over 7 2/3 innings last time out. Urquidy has allowed three runs or less in 10 of his last 11 starts and has pitched into the seventh in three of his last four.

Atlanta’s young guns continued to impress in Saturday’s win. Vaughn Grissom finished with two hits, including this third home run of the season. Grissom has eight hits on the homestand and has scored six runs. Michael Harris delivered a clutch double in the 10th that cut Houston’s lead to 3-2 and then scored the tying run on a Robbie Grossman single.

Sunday’s game is scheduled for a 1:35 p.m. ET start and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Sunday, August 21, 1:35 p.m. ET

Location: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: Bally Sports Southeast

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan