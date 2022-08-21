August 20: Braves 5, Astros 4 (11 innings)

The Atlanta Braves scored four times in extra innings to overcome a 3-1 deficit and extend their winning streak to three straight with a 5-4 win over the Houston Astros. The victory clinches a series win for Atlanta who have won 11 of their last 12 games overall.

Saturday Notables

Home Runs: Jeremy Pena (16), Vaughn Grissom (3)

WP — Jackson Stephens (2-2): 1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

LP — Ryan Stanek (1-1): 0.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

Up Next

The series will conclude Sunday with Charlie Morton matching up against Houston right-hander Jose Urquidy.