Astros vs Braves game thread

The Atlanta Braves will try to finish off a sweep of the Houston Astros when they wrap up a three-game sweep of the Houston Astros Sunday at Truist Park. Charlie Morton will get the start for Atlanta while Houston will counter with right-hander Jose Urquidy.

Marcell Ozuna returns to the lineup for the first time since last Sunday in Miami and just two days removed from a DUI arrest. He will play left field and hit eighth. Ronald Acuña Jr. will DH while Robbie Grossman starts in right field.

Braves lineup vs Astros 8/21



1. Acuña DH

2. Swanson SS

3. Riley 3B

4. Olson 1B

5. d'Arnaud C

6. Grissom 2B

7. Harris CF

8. Ozuna LF

9. Grossman RF — Kris Willis (@Kris_Willis) August 21, 2022

For the Astros, Mauricio Dubon starts at second base in place of Jose Altuve. Yordan Alvarez returns to the lineup as the DH and will hit third. Chas McCormick starts in left field while Jake Meyers will be in center and hitting ninth.

.@astros lineup with Yordan Alvarez and Mauricio Dubón back and Jose Urquidy on the mound pic.twitter.com/vekKIvHtZ9 — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) August 21, 2022

Sunday’s game is scheduled to begin at 1:35 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.