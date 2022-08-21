 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Astros vs Braves game thread

By Kris Willis
MLB: AUG 19 Astros at Braves Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves will try to finish off a sweep of the Houston Astros when they wrap up a three-game sweep of the Houston Astros Sunday at Truist Park. Charlie Morton will get the start for Atlanta while Houston will counter with right-hander Jose Urquidy.

Marcell Ozuna returns to the lineup for the first time since last Sunday in Miami and just two days removed from a DUI arrest. He will play left field and hit eighth. Ronald Acuña Jr. will DH while Robbie Grossman starts in right field.

For the Astros, Mauricio Dubon starts at second base in place of Jose Altuve. Yordan Alvarez returns to the lineup as the DH and will hit third. Chas McCormick starts in left field while Jake Meyers will be in center and hitting ninth.

Sunday’s game is scheduled to begin at 1:35 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.

