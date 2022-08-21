August 21: Astros 5, Braves 4

The Atlanta Braves rallied late, but came up just short in a 5-4 loss to the Houston Astros. Charlie Morton allowed two runs and struck out 11 over six innings while Matt Olson connected on his 26th home run of the season. However, Dylan Lee struggled again and the Braves fell despite scoring twice in the ninth.

Sunday Notables

Home Runs: Matt Olson (26)

WP — Jose Urquidy (12-4): 7 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 6 K

LP — Dylan Lee (3-1): 0.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

SV — Ryan Pressly (25): 1 IP, 2 H , 2 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Up Next

The Braves will head back out on the road for a six-game road trip that will begin Monday night in Pittsburgh.