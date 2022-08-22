Braves News: Successful homestand, Mike Soroka makes second rehab start, plus more

Yes, Atlanta’s Sunday struggles continued in a 5-4 to the Astros yesterday afternoon.

However, the Braves finished last week 5-2 overall in seven games against two legitimate World Series contenders. As a result, the Braves are now four games behind the Mets in the NL East; however, they now have a 7 1⁄ 2 game lead for the first NL wild card spot.

Atlanta is starting to regain its form when it comes to hitting the long ball. The Braves now rank 6th in the majors for most home runs since the All-Star break. Austin Riley’s incredible July certainly helped that total, but Matt Olson also has played a big role. After going deep against the Astros on Sunday, Olson now has nine home runs since July 15th. That is second among MLB first baseman over that time frame, only trailing NL MVP favorite Paul Goldschmidt’s 12 home runs.

Olson’s continued success in the middle of the order will be a key component to the Braves offense remaining among the best in the game.

Braves News

Mike Soroka made his second rehab start in Gwinnett on Sunday. While not nearly as dominant as he was in his first outing, Soroka still threw 39 strikes on 58 pitches. He is likely to continue throwing for Gwinnett over the next few weeks as he continues to build up his endurance.

Marcell Ozuna returned to the lineup on Sunday for his first playing time since his arrest early Friday morning.

Opportunity awaits the Braves as they begin a six game road trip against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman recap an amazing week on the field while also discussing the latest with Marcell Ozuna and what it could mean in the present and future in the latest Battery Power Podcast.

MLB News